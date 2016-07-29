Trotman wins innovation award

Langley's Mike Trotman of Trotman Auto Group won the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Laureate Dealer Recognition Award for 2016 in the category of Business Innovation.

The New Car Dealers Association (NCDA) of BC is applauding Langley-based new car dealer, Mike Trotman of Trotman Auto Group for winning the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Laureate Dealer Recognition Award for 2016 in the category of Business Innovation.

The CADA Laureate Dealer Recognition Award is considered the highest honour that a new car or truck dealer can be awarded within Canada. The Business Innovation category represents dealers that have implemented initiatives that significantly enhance performance or broaden the scope of business for the industry.

“I’m thrilled to receive the CADA Laureate Award and humbly accept on behalf of our inspired team. It’s such an honour to be included among this prestigious group of Laureates,” says Mike Trotman of the Trotman Auto Group.

“A huge shout out to our teams of people who bravely innovate, grow and take risks every day and to my business partners — two of whom are my brothers. I wouldn’t be here without them.

“Each year, hundreds of nominations are submitted to the CADA for consideration.

From these nominations, 15 finalists are chosen for review by the Ivey Business School at Western University who then select the winner for each category, which includes: Business Innovation, Ambassadorship and Retail Operations.

“The association extends its sincere congratulations to Mike Trotman of the Trotman Auto Group in Langley which is absolutely deserving of this important industry award,” says Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the NCDA.

“The Laureate Dealer Recognition Award was presented to Trotman Auto Group for their contributions to the local community, economy and industry and that is something to be proud of.”