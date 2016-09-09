Photo: Bed, Bath & Beyond officially open for business

Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer and Councillors Rudy Storteboom and Gayle Martin, joined Bed, Bath and Beyond manager Amar Mohammed and her staff in cutting the ribbon outside their new Langley location. The housewares store opened their doors last Friday in the recently renovated Langley City Square mall at 19860 Langley Bypass. The ceremony also included a ribbon cutting at neighbouring buybuy Baby, which also opened its doors last week.