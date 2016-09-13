Duolynx is set for Bake A Difference Sept. 15

Duolynx is holding its second annual Bake A Difference event on Thursday, Sept. 15 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Local chefs and personalities bake a spectacular dessert that they then auction off on the Duolynx Facebook page, on the hour, throughout the day. The “Baking Wars” are fun and the winning bidder gets a delicious treat and the money goes to Aids Walk to Thrive charity Positive Living BC.

Last year was such a success, the local printing company raised $4,000 for Positive Living.

Not on Facebook? No problem, they say.

They also hold a gigantic bake sale in-store on that day (Sept. 15) with all sorts of cakes, pies, eclairs, cinnamon buns, cookies, cheesecakes and more all for sale on the spot.

Some of the celebrity chefs baking a difference are Chef Angie Quaale, owner of Well Seasoned, who will be baking her bacon chocolate chunk cookies, Chef Dan Trites of Ignite Cafe, Chef Parinya Loptson of Ban Chok Dee, Chef Sue Wiebe of Well Seasoned and participant on Chopped Canada, Vancouver radio personality Jennifer Thompson with her famous cheesecake, Chef Janice White of the White Oven, Cedarbrook Bakery owner Dana Matheson and more confirming their spot in the auction.

Many local businesses are also getting involved by donating to the cause: Otter-Coop has donated pie for a year (one fresh baked pie a week), JD Turkey Farms has donated one dozen 4” turkey pot pies.

If you would like to donate baking or a business contribution to be auctioned or sold for charity please email duolynx@telus.net.

Duolynx is located at #204-20167 96 Ave.