Mall renos are right on target

Any signs of the failed retail giant Target are no more in Langley.

The former Target store that was shuttered last year along with all the Targets in Canada went to the wrecking ball last week.

Demolition crews tore down the red facade and the bricks behind it to make way for a major overhaul of Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Willowbrook mall wants to add a new 140,000 square-foot outdoor mall on the northwest side of the property, near Willowbrook Drive.

Part of these upgrades includes the relocation of Sport Check and Toys ‘R’ Us stores to where the Target once stood.

The expansion project in its entirety is still in its early pre-application stage, but should it be approved, the current storefronts for both Sport Check and Toys ‘R’ Us will be demolished to make way for the new outdoor mall. Although they are still in the process of securing new tenants, the outdoor mall at Willowbrook will likely include a grocery store, restaurants, coffee shops, local retail and fashion stores, and will have “somewhat like a Park Royal village feel.”

Willowbrook mall was built in 1979 and has had one facelift in 2007.

Before Target came in for its brief stay, that part of the mall was the home of Zellers.

Bentall Kennedy, which runs the mall, is asking the public for feedback on what stores people would like to see there. Feedback on the Times original story on the mall upgrades indicate that shoppers would like a Lululemon, H&M, Forever 21 and Aritizia.

