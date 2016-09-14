- Home
PHOTO: Helping Langley food banks
Hakam's Your Independent Grocer in the new Willoughby Town Centre held a two week campaign to raise funds for a local food bank. They asked all of their customer if they would like to support their local food bank and through their generous donations, $3,134.10 was raised. All the funds has gone to Sources Food Bank Langley.
