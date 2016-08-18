Building safe, inclusive communities

On Sept. 16, You've Gotta Have Friends is celebrating 10 years with a conference on neighbourhood building.

You’ve Gotta Have Friends is celebrating 10 years in Langley and is inviting the community to join them in celebration.

On Sept. 16, they will be hosting a conference at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy.

Keynote speaker Jim Diers, a well-known activist in neighbourhood building, will explore the value of enhancing and creating safe, warm and inclusive communities. How does neighbourhood building enhance businesses or organizations? What do civic leaders need to pay attention to when creating strategies for happier, safer, more engaged communities?

This conference will bring together community members, government officials, social services agencies, and business and financial agencies to explore actions that can be taken to build our communities.

Register online here.