Photos: Blackberry Bonanza

There were more than 20 entries of homemade blackberry treats at the annual Blackberry Bake-off on Aug. 18.

Dozens enjoyed a hot summer's day at the Langley Demonstration Garden on Thursday (Aug. 18) to celebrate a berry special Langley tradition.

The annual Blackberry Bake-Off saw more than 20 entries of tasty homemade treats ranging from pie and crumbles to jams and even salsa.

There were many wide eyes as participants chose just four different recipes to sample and judge.

The event also featured live music, a barbecue and many kids activities.

Photos by Times reporter Miranda Gathercole