Team TWU tops donations for Parkinson’s research

Trinity Western University president Bob Kuhn and team TWU raised more than any other group of riders in the 2016 Pacific Northwest Tour de Fox fundraiser for Parkinson’s research, held in Langley on Saturday.

Team TWU raised a total of $18,599, which went towards a total amount of $136,086 for the ride.

The 64-year-old Kuhn, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2006 at the age of 53, cycled 35 miles (about 56 km) in the Tour de Fox as the captain of Team TWU.

Before the ride, Kuhn wrote about the challenges people with Parkinson’s disease face.

“Many feel hopeless and incredibly discouraged,” Kuhn said.

“They need to have hope. So it is for those people that I want to do all I can to help find a cure.”

More than 100 people participated in the Tour de Fox, a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

All funds will support programs to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

In 2014, Kuhn raised $24,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation through the 50 CC motorcycle ride by riding from California to Florida on his motorcycle in less than 50 hours.