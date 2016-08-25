Sibling rivalry at the Senior Olympic games

Langley Lodge resident Mavis Holt sits between brothers Allan Brown (left) and Tom Brown (right) to demonstrate the seated horseshoe toss, one of the events at the Senior Olympics in Langley on Aug. 30.

A community-run Olympic Games for local seniors will see two brothers competing for honours at the Aug. 30 event in Langley’s Campbell Valley Park.

Langley Lodge residents Allan Brown, 84, and his big brother Tom, 93, are preparing to take each other on in the seated horseshoe throwing event.

It is one of four whimsical events that will see residents of the Langley City seniors residence compete with three others seniors facilities; the White Rock Seniors Village, and Westminster House and Crescent Gardens in Surrey.

There will also be a toilet paper toss, where the target is a toilet seat, a golf putting competition and basketball where the hoop is replaced with a low-angle container.

About 50 competitors are expected to take part.

Everything will be on a level playing field to accommodate wheelchairs.

For Allan Brown, whose rheumatism has retreated since he moved into Langley Lodge about a month ago and began getting physiotherapy, it’s an opportunity to show how much mobility he has regained.

“I hope to get back to walking soon,” he said.

For older brother Tom, it is proof that he was right to urge his sibling to move into the non-profit seniors centre at 5451 204 St.

“This was so good here (at Langley Lodge), I thought he should come over,” Tom said.

The two brothers were posing for a photo with fellow lodge resident and competitor Mavis Holt, 78, who was a medallist in the last games held four years ago.

The one-day community-run Olympics event involving senior care homes throughout the Fraser Valley has been held every four years since 2004.

Medals are earned on a team basis, allowing for the top seniors organizations to take home medals at the conclusion of the day.

This year, an additional medal has been added to the traditional gold, silver and bronze categories, a green medal for fourth place.

Langley Care Society is a non-profit, long-term care provider. It operates the Langley Lodge residential care home, which has 139 residents.

