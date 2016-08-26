Golfers tee up for hungry kids

The 11th annual Langley School District Foundation golf tournament at is happening at Redwoods Golf Course on Aug. 31

The 11th annual Langley School District Foundation golf tournament at Redwoods Golf Course on Aug. 31 has sold out.

The tournament is a huge annual event for golfers and sponsors alike, with proceeds this year going to support the Foundation’s Food for Thought campaign. The program provide breakfasts, lunches and snacks to the 3,000 students who come to school hungry every day.

It also provides help to the more than 160 homeless students, who find themselves helpless and alone with school the only constant in their lives.

“It’s hard for many Langley residents to believe that such travesties exist in Langley,” said LSD Foundation executive director, Susan Cairns.

“But when they realize that there are so many hungry and/or homeless students within their own community, Langley residents, businesses, parents, teachers and corporations step up, time after time, to help their community members.

“That defines Langley and that is what makes my job so easy and fulfilling.”

To help raise funds, the Foundation tournament includes a day of golf, a tailgate party, a huge array of snacks and contests, prizes, a silent auction and a barbecue steak and salmon dinner.

To sponsor the event, provide silent auction items or prizes, go to www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com or contact Susan Cairns at 604-532-1464 or scairns@sd35.bc.ca.