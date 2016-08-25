Charity shinny game to benefit Honour House

Doctors, paramedics and police officers are taking to the ice at Langley Twin Rinks for a good ol’ fashioned game of shinny on Friday, Sept. 2, with proceeds going to Honour House.

The idea for the charity tournament comes from local paramedic, Matt Northrup, who decided he wanted to do something for Honour House, which has done so much for so many first responders, military and correction officers, he said.

“I was trying to think of something that many of us like to do, and a lot of doctors I work with all wanted to play a game of shinny. So, hockey it is,” said Northrup.

“In organizing this charity tournament I’ve been finding out that many emergency personnel didn’t know about all that Honour House does for first responders.”

Honour House is a beautifully restored heritage home in Queen’s Park, New Westminster that acts as a home-away-from-home for emergency responders of all kinds, be it police officers, firefighters, paramedics, military or corrections members, who find themselves needing medical care and may be from out of town and need a place for them and their families to stay.

The staff at Honour House also offer group therapy sessions for first responders suffering with PTSD. The staff also can make referrals to get people the correct support and help they need.

“In our line of work, there are too many suicides and it’s really important work the Honour House is doing with PTSD,” Northrup said. To that end, Honour House is currently trying to buy property to build the ‘Honour Ranch,’ which will offer equine therapy.

“Studies have shown that equine therapy has been very helpful for people with PTSD.”

Northrup said in getting people to sign up for the hockey tournament, he has made many aware of all the services Honour House offers.

“For those who didn’t know, now they have somewhere they can refer coworkers who are having issues.

“In the unfortunate circumstances that I have a need to use Honour House, I’m glad it’s there for me.”

One doctor believes in Honour House so much, he is borrowing Northrup’s gear to play. Another doctor can’t make it but is donating the minimum $200 donation to the cause.

So far, they have enough players to make up two teams but are hoping for more people to join them.

It’s an opportunity to play against emergency services in a family-friendly event for players of all skill levels. Northrup’s mom is Langley RCMP youth-at-risk officer, Const. Janet Northrup. She will also be taking to the ice.

The ceremonial puck drop is at 5 p.m. and will be done by a Langley RCMP Inspector and a member of the Honour House.

The anthem will also be sung to start the game off.

Two games will be played and then everyone can go upstairs to the Thirsty Penguin, which has been rented out for the event. Players can view the silent auction items and will be provided with a dinner. They ask that each player raise a minimum of $200 to participate. For that you get two games, a souvenir T-shirt, puck and dinner.

Family and friends are welcome to come along and may purchase a dinner ticket for $20.

If you are interested, contact Matt at 604-302-3677 or matt.northrup@hotmail.com.