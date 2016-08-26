  • Connect with Us

Reader photo of the week: Aug. 26

A full moon rises above the trees on a clear and warm summer evening in Langley in this photo submitted by reader Marilyn Crosby. Send your photos of Langley to newsroom@langleytimes.com. - Marilyn Crosby submitted photo
— image credit: Marilyn Crosby submitted photo
  • posted Aug 26, 2016 at 7:00 AM
