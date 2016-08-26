- Home
Reader photo of the week: Aug. 26
A full moon rises above the trees on a clear and warm summer evening in Langley in this photo submitted by reader Marilyn Crosby. Send your photos of Langley to newsroom@langleytimes.com.
