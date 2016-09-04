Family fun at Krause Berry Farms

On Sept. 10, join Krause Berry Farms in a family fun day to support the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

There will be many family fun activities including a bouncy castle; a “teddy bear clinic” with stuffed animals available for adoption from the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation; rescue animals from Langley Animal Protection Society; the Re/Max Special Events Team; a firefighter pie eating contest; and firefighters serving Krause’s famous berry waffles.

“We have been building this festival event with Krause Berry Farms for the last couple of years and we are starting to hear people asking when it’s coming up,” said TOL Firefighters’ Charitable Society director Jhim Burwell.

“It was just a spectacular event, in a fantastic venue that is a destination for so many within the community already. It was the Krause team’s idea to bring a firefighters-themed family day to their farm and market, and everyone has had a great time.

“This year is going to be even bigger and more fun, especially since the rivalry for the firefighters’ pie-eating contest has been building for a couple of years.”

Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society supports several local, provincial and national charities including the nutritious snacks program with the Langley School District Foundation, the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association Burn Fund, the Canadian Cancer Society and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“This is our main keystone event to raise funds for our charitable partners,” said Burwell.

“This year, in fact, the funds will be used directly for an initiative we’ve been working on with the International Play Company – a Paediatric Unit Kids’ Room installation at Langley Memorial Hospital.”

For more info, visit krauseberryfarms.com.