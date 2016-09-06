- Home
Community
Photo: Teeing off for the students
Former NFL punter —and Super Bowl champion Mitch Berger —takes a shot off the tenth tee at Redwoods Golf Course last week (Aug. 30). Berger was taking part in a fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation.
