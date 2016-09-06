  • Connect with Us

Community

Photo: Teeing off for the students

Former NFL punter —and Super Bowl champion Mitch Berger —takes a shot off the tenth tee at Redwoods Golf Course last week (Aug. 30). Berger was taking part in a fundraiser for the Langley School District Foundation. - Dan Ferguson Langley Times
— image credit: Dan Ferguson Langley Times
  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 11:00 AM
