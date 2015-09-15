1940 Ford coupe the crown jewel of car lover’s collection

Tom Olliffe of Langley will bring his 1940 Ford to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In this weekend.

For a guy who’s owned over 100 cars in his life, Tom Olliffe has never had a hotrod quite like the 1940 Ford Standard coupe he drives now.

“Well I’ve had everything from a 1928 Ford coupe to muscle cars in the ’70s. I’ve had probably 10 Mustangs … I restored a 1934 Ford convertible, I’ve had three ’34 Fords, I’ve had four ’39 Fords, I’ve had four ’35 Fords — probably over 100 (cars),” he recalled.

But it wasn’t until five years ago that the Langley resident, who grew up as “one of the Newton boys,” came across a ’40 Ford he just had to have. Only thing was, it was in Pennsylvania.

“Well I’ve never owned a ’40, I’ve had lots of ’39s. And I thought, ‘Well, I’d like to have a ’40.’ That was kind of on my bucket list,” he said.

“When I seen this ’40, I had the money to buy it, so I bought it.”

The shiny black car, complemented by wide whitewall tires, bright red wheels and orange and yellow flames, was originally from Texas and “was in very good condition, except it wasn’t quite finished. It didn’t have bumpers and stuff like that,” Olliffe said.

He’s added new upholstery, a bigger engine, an automatic transmission, air conditioning and a fresh coat of paint — all work he does himself.

“I started out when I was 15 because I couldn’t afford a new car, so I would buy old cars and fix them up,” he said.

“And I’ve been doing it all my life, I’ve been a hotrodder all my life. I’m a sheet metal worker by trade, and when I started my own business in 1971, I always had a car in the shop. When it got slow, I’d go work on my car.”

Today, Olliffe owns just two antique vehicles — his ’40 Ford coupe and a ’59 Ford pickup — and is a member of three different car clubs, including the BC Hotrod Association.

He has also passed his classic car obsession down to his son, who has a ’72 Buick, and his grandson, who recently imported a drift car from Japan.

“I’ve just always been involved with cars. I like to fix them up. I like buying old cars and making them look like new again.

“But the trend now is to buy old cars and make them look older.

“The ratrods are really getting popular,” he said.

Once a regular at several car shows every year, now Olliffe picks just five or six shows to go to, with the upcoming Langley Good Times Cruise-In being one of them.

Olliffe has been involved in the charity car show for many years, working as a volunteer on show day at the Vineyard Church parking lot where the volunteers park their cars.

“Mostly it’s seeing my friends,” he said, when asked what he loves most about Cruise-In.

“I’ve got tons of friends with old cars. And visitors, too, I like to talk to people.

“Anything to do with cars, I love.”

The annual Cruise-In event returns to downtown Langley on Saturday, Sept. 10, followed by a swap meet and car corral on Sept. 11.

More than 1,200 cars are on display every year, attracting 100,000 spectators.

For more information on this year’s show and its charity beneficiaries, go to www.langleycruise-in.com.