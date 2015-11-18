Bringing Southern style barbecue to Canadians

BBQ off the Bypass is part of a jam-packed weekend in Langley.

What started as an event to educate Canadians on Southern style barbecue, has transformed into a tasty tradition that today lures hundreds of barbecue lovers to Langley every year.

The 11th annual BBQ off the Bypass returns Sunday, Sept. 11, bringing together two dozen of the top barbecue teams from across B.C., Washington State, Montana and Saskatchewan in a heated competition for a grand prize of $5,000 cash.

Held in the parking lot of Well Seasoned Gourmet Food Store (117-20353 64 Ave.), the public is invited to come by and enjoy complimentary samples of savoury slow-cooked meat and other delicious dishes.

“We’re really proud that we’ve been able to introduce a lot of people to barbecue (who) now compete or now like to cook it at home,” said Angie Quaale, founder of the event and owner of Well Seasoned.

Formerly called BBQ on the Bypass, Quaale started the event over a decade ago at her store’s old location on the Langley Bypass to expose people in the Lower Mainland to a style of cooking not ordinarily seen here.

“When we talk about barbecuing in Canada, we think more of grilling a steak or a burger,” Quaale said.

“Not a lot of people really understand, or are familiar with, low and slow barbecue with charcoal or wood and cooking large cuts of meat that take 14 to 16 hours to cook. So I really wanted people to understand the difference between grilling and barbecue.”

Categories in this year’s competition include chicken, brisket, ribs, pork and blackbox. The winner will also qualify for an invitation to compete in the Jack Daniels World BBQ Championship in Tennessee and The American Royal BBQ in Kansas City.

“Good food takes a long time to cook … and it certainly isn’t something that most of us grew up with,” Quaale said.

“I love that it takes so long to do. You have people over, family, friends and while the meat cooks, it gives you an opportunity to socialize and hang out with people.

“It’s not something that happens really quickly like a burger, where you can kind of throw it on a grill and eat in less than half an hour. It’s really social and that’s what I love most about it.

“It sort of forces people to slow down a bit, and I love that.”

The competition will also be paired with the seventh annual Great B.C. Bake-Off, where amateur pie makers can submit their favourite pie or tart in one of three categories: fruit pie, butter tart or anything pie. This competition is open to the public, with entries due by noon. The first place winner in each category will receive a $150 Well Seasoned gift card and a recipe featured on the BBQ off the Bypass website.

And as in past years, donations will be collected throughout the day for TinyKittens Society, a non-profit cat rescue group. Last year’s event raised $6,809.95 for the organization, which is run 100 per cent by volunteers.

Johnston’s Pork will be cooking two whole hogs on a rotisserie and selling sandwiches by donation, and Otter Co-op will also be selling local corn on the cob to help raise money.

“I think this is a really great opportunity to support the work they do. I happen to be on the board of directors for the group, so I know first hand that 100 per cent of money raised goes to the care of the kittens at TinyKittens,” Quaale said.

“It’s really close to me and I think the do great work in the community as far as managing our ferrel cat population … I just really appreciate the work that they do.”

For more information, visit bbqoffthebypass.com.