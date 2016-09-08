Photo: Calling the shots

David Truman lines up a five-pointer in the newly refurbished pool hall in the basement of the Brookswood Senior Centre as BSC president Bonnie Hartup (far left) and BSC executive members Nora Truman (near left) and Pat Bunnell (right) look on. The just-completed $25,000 overhaul was funded by the Township of Langley and a federal grant along with many hours of donated labour. The three tables were expected to get a workout on Sept. 6 when the centre was scheduled to hold an invitational tournament.