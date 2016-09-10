Wine Run in Campbell Valley supports PRDA

The annual Wine Run through Campbell Valley takes place on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event supports Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities.

It’s the perfect pairing, really — a scenic run and wine.

The annual Campbell Valley Wine Run is set to go Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 9 a.m. at High Point Equestrian Centre.

The run is a scenic almost 15k Wine Run from High Point through the trails of Campbell Valley to visit the wineries in the area. Participants will stop and visit each one and sample their wines.

The run is not a race and will not be officially timed. Organizers say it is all about having fun running, wine tasting and socializing — all while supporting Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities, the local therapeutic horseback riding facility for children and adults with disabilities and challenges.

To make it even more fun, many participants dress up in costumes of all sorts. To register go to www.campbellvalleywinerun.org.