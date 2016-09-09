Rivers Day celebrations at Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Members of the Richter family (from left), Maddison, Garth, Kreuz and Aysiana) painted wooden fish at Rivers Day celebrations last September. This year's event is taking place at Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

Celebrate BC Rivers Day at Derek Doubleday Arboretum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

This free family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, free hotdog barbecue, climbing wall, Yukon Dan animal displays, face painting, the Ta Daa Lady and Urban Safari Rescue Society. Children can also build a bird box.

There will be overflow parking at Langley Secondary with free shuttle service.