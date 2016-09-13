TOL firefighters hold out their boots for muscular dystrophy

Competition was heated during the final moments of the pie eating contest during the family fun day at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, part of the Township of Langley Firefighters Charities fundraiser. The winner was paid-call firefighter Reo Jerome (standing). Proceeds will be used to create a special playroom at the Langley Memorial Hospital in partnership with the International Play Company.

Local firefighters are coming soon to a theatre, restaurant, or shopping mall near you.

Township of Langley firefighters from all seven Township fire halls will be showing their support for Muscular Dystrophy Canada by holding out their boots this weekend. Local fire crews have organized the annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise awareness and funds to help “make muscles move” and are heading out into the community.

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, and all day Saturday and Sunday, firefighters will be literally holding out their boots to collect cash donations from the public.

Crews will be on hand at various locations where people gather.

Since 1954, Canadian firefighters have been helping Muscular Dystrophy Canada fight the battle against muscular dystrophy, a group of more than 150 types of neuromuscular disorders characterized by the wasting and progressive weakness of muscles.

Some diseases are life-threatening, and there is currently no cure.

Money raised by Township of Langley firefighters will improve the quality of life for those living with neuromuscular disorders by purchasing mobility equipment, providing support services, and funding research which will one day lead to a cure.