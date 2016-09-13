Participants lacing up for 36th Terry Fox Run

Participants hit the road during last year’s Terry Fox Run. This year’s event happens on Sunday, with runs scheduled for Langley City, Walnut Grove and Aldergrove.

Because everyone has been touched by cancer at some point in their life, organizers are hoping for another good turnout to the 36th annual Terry Fox Run, taking place at Douglas Park on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Registration for the Langley City Terry Fox Run begins at 9 a.m., with the run at 10 a.m. Teams and individuals can walk, run, or ride a 1 km, 5 km or 10 km route.

Last year, Langley residents raised $14,500 for cancer research — the most to date. Many people have already committed to run this weekend, including Karen McLaren, 40, who is living with terminal cancer.

This year’s event will include a tribute to City of Langley council member, Dave Hall who died of cancer in January.

Participants can register in advance online, or the morning of the run.

There is no cost to participate, however donations are encouraged.

There are also two runs taking place in the Township of Langley.

In Walnut Grove, a 5 km run will begin in the front parking lot of the Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the run at 9 a.m.

And in Aldergrove, a run will be held at the Aldergrove Kinsman Community Centre, 26770 29 Ave.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the run at 10 a.m. Participants can choose either a 3 km, 5 km, or 10 km route.

For more information on all three Langley runs, visit www.terryfox.org.