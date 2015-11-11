Attendance down at SuperWalk in Langley City

About 100 people took part in the Parkinson Superwalk in Langley City.

Around 90 walkers and 20 volunteers took part in the Parkinson SuperWalk Sunday morning in Langley City, raising approximately $8,000 in donations.

It was roughly half the turnout and half the amount raised the previous year, and organizer Brenda-Lee Huot thinks she knows why.

“We lost some of our walkers to another walk, the Surrey-White Rock one,” Huot told the Times.

Huot said the Surrey event had been held in Bear Creek park before this year, so many South Surrey and White Rock residents opted to walk in Langley instead.

With the new walk closer to home, many of them didn’t travel to Langley.

Huot thinks the Surrey and Langley SuperWalks should discuss amalgamating for 2017.

Those who did attend the Langley march took part in a Tai Chi demonstration and warm-up in Douglas Park, then headed for the Fraser Highway one-way and a walk through the City.

This year marked the 21st anniversary of the fundraising event in British Columbia, with over 20 communities participating.

The SuperWalks organized by the Parkinson’s Society of BC raise funds for education, resources, support services and research.

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term, progressive disorder that causes shaking, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking. Thinking and behavioural problems can also occur. To donate to the SuperWalk campaign, go to SuperWalkBC.kintera.org or call 1-800-668-3330.