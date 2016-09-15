Annual Country Celebration goes this weekend

Sarah Griffiths and Draco the Harris hawk from Raptor Ranch Bird of Prey Centre were at the Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Regional Park last year. This year’s event happens on Saturday and Sunday, with activities happening between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Among the attractions at this year’s celebration will be circus skills workshops, kite making, raku pottery workshops, story-telling and cow milking.

This weekend will mark the 38th year of the annual fall tradition of the Country Celebration at Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley Township.

This year, it returns with a bike-powered main stage, circus skills workshops, kite making, raku pottery workshops, story-telling, cow milking demonstrations and live raptors.

As well, there will be food, kids’ activities, live music, a farmers market, nature games, local crafts, a giant straw maze and live music, including Juno nominee Ginalina.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 710 204 St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for children seven to 13 and seniors 65 or better.

It is free for children 6 and under, and anyone dressed in pioneer costume.

To find out about Metro Vancouver programs, visit the events calendar at www.metrovancouver.org (search Country Celebration).