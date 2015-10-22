Giants ticket sold in support of emergency responders

Vancouver Giants goaltender Ryan Kubic — playing for Team Howe — turns aside a back-hander from Team Quinn’s Gage Ramsay during the Giants alumni challenge game on Aug. 30 at the South Delta Recreation Centre. Four hundred tickets for the Sept. 30 homegame will be sold for $19 each as part of a fundraiser for the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society.

It was a great party with more than 1,300 people (and their classic cars) packing the Twilight Drive-In on Friday night, for the Cruise-In kick off.

“We had a blast. The only thing is we didn’t sell nearly as many raffle tickets as we hoped to, so we weren’t able to fundraise for Honour House in a meaningful way,” said organizer Sandy Dunkley, founder of the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society, which put on the ’50s dance and movie night.

But Dunkley has come up with a new plan to help recover the lost fundraising dollars.

She has spoken with the management team with the Vancouver Giants and has been given 400 tickets to sell for the team’s the third home game at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Sept. 30.

Dunkley has already sold 85 tickets, with several local businesses buying up seats and donating them back to places like the Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers and Sisters of Langley.

The tickets regularly go for $25 but she is selling them for $19.

“They are good seats, too,” said Dunkley. “It’s going to be a great game.”

Half of the 50/50 ticket revenue from that night’s Giants game is being donated to the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society and is designated for first responders charities, including Honour House and the Firefighters Burn Fund.

Dunkley will be selling the Giants tickets outside the Save-On Foods, 20151 Fraser Hwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Last Friday’s evening at the drive-in featured celebrity lookalike contests, limbo and jive contests, live music of Six Gun Romeo, followed by a screening of American Graffiti.

“It had that old sock hop feel to it,” said Jim McGregor, who emceed the night and is part of the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society.

The Giants tickets for $19 are also available at the Langley Times office at 20258 Fraser Hwy. Cash only. They can also be purchased at Pastime Sports and Games at 20378 Fraser Hwy. Or call Sandy at 604-532-0616 or Bruce Kilby at 778-875-3535.