McGregor gets roasted at Caring Hearts Gala

A roast of Jim McGregor is one of the featured events at the seventh annual Caring Hearts Gala.

For a man who is known to crack a few bad jokes, Jim McGregor will finally be getting a taste of his own medicine.

On Sept. 24, McGregor — a former Langley City fire chief, a Langley Times columnist and the “man of the evening” — will be roasted in the hot seat by a panel of friends and family at the Caring Hearts Gala.

The seventh annual dinner event, this year held at Cascades Casino, raises much needed funds for the Langley Care Foundation.

As a registered charity, the Langley Care Foundation enhances the quality of life for residents at Langley Lodge.

Donations collected at the Caring Hearts Gala will support their therapeutic recreation programs, including pastoral care, art, horticulture and music therapies, as well as the purchasing of equipments and furnishings at Langley Lodge.

Following the McGregor roast — which will features commentary from Mary Polak, Peter Fassbender, Tim Lounsbury, Bruce Kilby and Ken McGregor — there will be special entertainment by Tracey Bell, who performs a one-woman show with impersonations of Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Celine Dion, Liza Minnelli, Madonna, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton and Julie Andrews.

The Rose Gellert String Quartet violinists and cellists will also be performing throughout the night, along with piper Mike Chisholm, and there will be champagne and hors d’oeuvre served butler style, red carpet portrait photography and a top hat 50/50 ice breaker.

And to keep things lively, the event also features an auction, hosted by Pat Grant, and master of ceremony conducted by Peter Luongo, founder of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble.

Attire for the evening is cocktail chic, black tie optional.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.caringheartsgala.com or call 604-532-4207.