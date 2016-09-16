  • Connect with Us

Community

Reader photo of the week: Sept. 16

“Thought you might enjoy a shot of our new backyard family,” writes Peter Schenderling. Send your photos of Langley to newsroom@langleytimes.com. - Peter Schenderling submitted photo
“Thought you might enjoy a shot of our new backyard family,” writes Peter Schenderling. Send your photos of Langley to newsroom@langleytimes.com.
— image credit: Peter Schenderling submitted photo
  • by  Lanlgey
  • Lanlgey posted Sep 16, 2016 at 7:00 AM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event