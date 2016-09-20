  • Connect with Us

Photos: Science in the plaza

Some
Some 'trained adults,' as the Science World demonstrators describe themselves, explain why kids shouldn't attempt the fire trick they are about to perform during the Science in the Plaza event in Langley City.
— image credit: Dan Ferguson/Langley Times
  • Langley posted Sep 20, 2016 at 2:00 PM— updated Sep 20, 2016 at 3:02 PM

Below: Two-year-old Emily Kovilke from Adergrove was fascinated by the science demonstrations;

A thoughtful Brandon Paakspuu considers his next move as he works on a puzzle at the "Science in the Plaza" event in McBurney Plaza in Langley City Saturday. Photos by Dan Ferguson.

