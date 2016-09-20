Photos: Science in the plaza

Some 'trained adults,' as the Science World demonstrators describe themselves, explain why kids shouldn't attempt the fire trick they are about to perform during the Science in the Plaza event in Langley City.

Below: Two-year-old Emily Kovilke from Adergrove was fascinated by the science demonstrations;

A thoughtful Brandon Paakspuu considers his next move as he works on a puzzle at the "Science in the Plaza" event in McBurney Plaza in Langley City Saturday. Photos by Dan Ferguson.