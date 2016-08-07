- Home
Photos: Art Farm
Susan Falk helps Surrey artist Jean Eernier during a plein air workshop at the Art Farm.
Artists from across the Lower Mainland spent their Sunday in the beautiful Langley countryside at the Art Farm.
Hosted by the Fort Gallery at the home of artist Susan Falk, the fundraising event offered several hands-on workshops and demos from experienced artists and teachers, along with life drawing sessions.
All photos by Miranda Gathercole.
