Hip to be square dancing

Surrey Square Wheelers at the Sea Festival torchlight parade in White Rock in 2011.

The Surrey Square Wheelers dance season will be starting up again on Sept. 14.

Their beginners and mainstream groups meet on Wednesdays from 7-10 p.m. at the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36 Ave. in Langley.

The cost is $5 per night, but new dancers receive three nights, so it won't cost anything to give it a try.

They start right from scratch, so newcomers don't have to worry if they haven't square danced before. Surrey Square Wheelers will accept new dancers until Oct. 15.

