Downtown Langley arts festival featuring 200 artists and crafters

Ava Semchuk was one of thousands of attendees at the 2015 Arts Alive Festival. This year’s celebration features 200 vendors for art enthusiasts to enjoy.

Downtown Langley will be buzzing this weekend with 200 artists, crafters, makers — and about 25,000 spectators — at the Arts Alive Festival.

The 23rd annual event, taking place this Saturday (Aug. 20) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the one-way portion of Fraser Highway, is one of the largest festivals of its kind in the Fraser Valley.

There will be non-stop entertainment all day long from musicians Swamp City, Don Alder, Michael Friedman, Daven Atma and the Cypress Creek Duo, along with a free children’s venue — featuring Scruffles the Clown, face painting, Opus Chalk Art and crafts — a magician in Salt Lane, and booths displaying dozens of local artists.

“We think we have an excellent cross section of something for everybody,” said Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“We made sure to have a super mix of artists, artisans and crafters so that everyone can come down.”

Arts Alive was created by local businesses 23 years ago to promote both local artists, and Langley businesses, James said.

“The event was started by businesses to bring people into the downtown, so as a result of its origins, the businesses are really supportive of this as well,” she said.

“So they all jump on board, and surprisingly, every year more and more businesses are wanting to be out on the streets doing business instead of in their stores.”

One of the new features James is particularly proud of is the festival’s initiative to go green. There will be manned waste stations with bins for garbage, recycling and organics set up in eight separate locations.

Overall, James says what she enjoys most is “watching the community and the people attending the festival having a great day.”

“I really get a kick out of people just watching and enjoying the day and recognizing that some people come down just for the entertainment — they don’t bother with the festival itself — (and) some people are really into cruising the streets and seeing everything,” she said.

For more information on the Arts Alive Festival, visit www.artsalivefestival.com.