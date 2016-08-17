The best of the west

One of B.C.’s largest and most prestigious art shows returns to Langley this weekend.

The seventh annual West Fine Art Show — Remembering Betty is on at Thunderbird Show Park Aug. 19 to 21.

Founded by well-known Langley artists Murray Phillips and Brian Croft, this unique art show and sale — benefiting the Langley Hospice Society — coincides with Thunderbird’s International Hunter Jumper Show, the CSI3’ Summer Fort Classic. This is a premier equestrian event that draws competitors from around the world.

The West Fine Art Show is named “Remembering Betty” after Phillips’ late wife, who passed away in June, 2013, and features 15 Western Canadian artists.

Highlights include artist Neil Hamelin, who won the 2016 “Best in Show — Flat” at the Calgary Stampede’s Western Showcase and Artists Studios; sculptor Nathan Scott, who created the well-known bronze sculptor of Terry Fox at Mile 0 in Victoria; wildlife artist Terry Isaac; and local artists Joyce Trygg, Bryan Coombes and Carmel Clare.

New this year, artists Bill Higginson and Olga Rybalko will be on site working simultaneously on the same piece to capture the mood and overall feel of Thunderbird on canvas.

For more information, visit www.westart.ca.