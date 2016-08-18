- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Ukulele Camp for young musicians in the Langleys (with video)
About 100 kids are taking part in Ukulele Camp at Belmont Elementary School.
The five-day event was organized by Langley Ukulele with support from Langley City and Langley Township.
It will wrap up with a concert Friday night.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.