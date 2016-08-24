Photography contest at regional parks

Campbell Valley Regional Park is one of four parks in Langley run by Metro Vancouver. Photographers are invited to submit photos from any Metro Vancouver regional park in a summer photography contest.

Metro Vancouver is inviting amateur and professional photographers to share their best photos of Metro Vancouver Regional Parks in their third annual photo contest.

Entrants can submit up to three photos for a chance to win great prizes, including weekend use of a group campsite.

The contest is open to photographers ages 13 and up. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Then from Sept. 1-15, vote for your favourite photo in the People’s Choice Award category.

For contest details, including entry form and voting information, visit www.metrovancouver.org/parksphotocontest.

Metro Vancouver operates four parks in Langley: Aldergrove Regional Park, Brae Island Regional Park, Campbell Valley Regional Park and Derby Reach Regional Park.