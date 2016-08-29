Will’s Jams star playing free concert at LCMS open house

World renowned children’s entertainer Will Stroet is playing a free show Sept. 10 at the LMCS open house.

Back by popular demand, children’s entertainer Will Stroet and the Backyard Band is returning to Langley Community Music School (LCMS) as the featured performer at their annual Fall Community Day Open House.

Taking place Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m., the open house is an opportunity to take in one of Canada’s top kids performers (starting at 12:15 p.m.) and to learn about the programs and classes offered at LCMS.

Stroet is an award winning entertainer and star of Will’s Jams on Kids’ CBC television. He performs a fun, active, high-energy and educational show, with sing-along choruses to inspire kids to be active, healthy, creative and engaged.

A world-renowned performer, Stroet has received the West Coast Songwriters Award, Parents’ Choice Approval Award and multiple nominations from the Western Canadian Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards and SiriusXM Indies.

Will Stroet and the Backyard Band is the first of three concerts in a new free children’s concert series at LCMS.

Two other concerts will take place in the spring: Peter and the Wolf with West Coast Chamber Music on March 21, 2017, and Young Person’s Guide to the String Quartet with the Rose Gellert String Quartet on May 6, 2017.

“We invite the community to come to our open house to discover all that the Langley Community Music School has to offer,” said LCMS Principal Susan Magnusson.

“While recognized globally for its music education programs, LCMS is also an important local cultural resource. We are thrilled to be launching a free children’s concert series this year, and to be bringing more great musical experiences to children in our community.”

Seating at the Will Stroet concert is limited. Register for your free ticket by calling 604-534-2848 or visiting langleymusic.com.

No registration is necessary for the open house. At the event, participants will also have the opportunity to sign up for fall classes with LCMS.

Langley Community Music School is located at 4899 207 St.