Canadians are being asked to film a day in their life on Sept. 10 for the Canada In A Day project.

Grab your camera.

On Sept. 10, Canadians from coast to coast are being asked to film a day in their life for Canada In A Day, a crowd-sourced film to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Inspired by Ridley Scott’s 2011 phenomenon Life In A Day, the project Canada In A Day will encapsulate the ordinary and the extraordinary events of one day in the life of Canadians in a memorable, touching film to be released next summer.

The creators, award winning filmmaker Trish Dolman and CTV/Bell Media, want all Canadians to have a voice in this visual time capsule. This is an opportunity to speak about what the country means to you, what you love, what you fear or what you hope for.

Videos can be about absolutely anything, from documenting an extraordinary event like a wedding, or something completely ordinary, like a tour of your neighbourhood or the preparation of a family meal. Videos can also be in any language of your choice, or even feature multiple languages.

Need some ideas? There are several events happening in Langley on Sept. 10 to make the perfect filming backdrop.

All of downtown Langley City will be buzzing with thousands of people — and hotrods — at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In car show. In Fort Langley, the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival is taking over Glover Road, with two dozen mobile kitchens serving up delectable dishes. And in rural Langley, Krause Berry Farms is hosting the Firefighters Family Fun at the Farm fundraiser for the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society, and just down the road, JD Farms is having their annual Fall Festival and Customer Appreciation Day, with proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation.

For more information on Canada In A Day, including how to participate and filming tips, visit canadainaday.ca.

Original, uncompressed and unedited footage can be uploaded online between Sept. 10 and Oct. 10.