Have your song heard internationally

Deadline to enter the International Songwriting Competition is Sept. 9.

If you’re a musician or writer — either professional or amateur — judges from the International Songwriting Competition are looking for you.

Open now until Sept. 9, the ISC is an opportunity for an artist or songwriter’s music to be heard by an elite panel of recording artists and music executives who can influence and launch careers.

This year’s panel of judges feature some big names in the music industry, including Chris Cornell, Tom Waits, American Authors, Lorde, Sara Evans, Ziggy Marley, Donovan, Bastille, Hardwell, Kaskade and Fat Joe, as well as high level management from Atlantic Records, Warner Bros., RCA and more.

There are 23 categories to enter, from which 71 winners will be selected. There are more than $150,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, including a grand prize of $25,000 cash.

Winning ISC has helped many artists achieve greater success, from getting record and publishing deals to licensing agreements and gigs. Past winners include Vance Joy, Bastille, Gotye, Lindsey Stirling, Kimbra, The Band Perry, Andrew Bird, Passenger, Gin Wigmore, Missy Higgins, King Charles and For King And Country.

For more information, go to http://songwritingcompetition.com.