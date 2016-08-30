  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Fort Gallery in transition

  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 3:00 PM
A piece by Susan J. Falk in the Fort Gallery
A piece by Susan J. Falk in the Fort Gallery's show Transition, on from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.
— image credit: Submitted photo

In the Fort Gallery’s latest endeavour, artists Richard Bond and Susan J. Falk are bringing together their work for Transition.

Running Aug. 31 to Sept. 18, this exhibit pairs Bond’s vibrant coloured figure work with Falk’s expressionistic oil paintings.

Bond’s images are fluid in nature, showing a separation of boundaries while achieving balance.

Meanwhile Falk, who recently showed in Kyoto City, Japan, has incorporated her Japanese experience into her work through images of the kimono in modern day Kyoto, and blustery, windy landscapes capturing cherry blossom season.

The opening reception for Transition is Sept. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., which is also being held in conjunction with the September First Thursday free community arts event, featuring local harpist Bernice Mussallem.

On the first Thursday of each month, the Fort Gallery hosts a variety of visual artists, writers, poets and musicians from the local community who share their gifts and creations.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more, visit fortgallery.ca.

 

Artwork by Susan J. Falk
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event