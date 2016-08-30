Fort Gallery in transition

A piece by Susan J. Falk in the Fort Gallery's show Transition, on from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.

In the Fort Gallery’s latest endeavour, artists Richard Bond and Susan J. Falk are bringing together their work for Transition.

Running Aug. 31 to Sept. 18, this exhibit pairs Bond’s vibrant coloured figure work with Falk’s expressionistic oil paintings.

Bond’s images are fluid in nature, showing a separation of boundaries while achieving balance.

Meanwhile Falk, who recently showed in Kyoto City, Japan, has incorporated her Japanese experience into her work through images of the kimono in modern day Kyoto, and blustery, windy landscapes capturing cherry blossom season.

The opening reception for Transition is Sept. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., which is also being held in conjunction with the September First Thursday free community arts event, featuring local harpist Bernice Mussallem.

On the first Thursday of each month, the Fort Gallery hosts a variety of visual artists, writers, poets and musicians from the local community who share their gifts and creations.

Regular gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more, visit fortgallery.ca.

