  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Fraser Valley Symphony seeking new members

The Fraser Valley Symphony is currently looking for new members. - Submitted photo
The Fraser Valley Symphony is currently looking for new members.
— image credit: Submitted photo
  • posted Sep 2, 2016 at 2:00 PM

The Fraser Valley Symphony is seeking musicians for the following sections: all strings, percussion, bassoon, tuba and harp.

Interested musicians must be able to commit to Monday evening rehearsals from September to early June and should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

Other instrumentalists are also welcome to contact the Symphony, and my be used for substitutions, or in the event additional musicians are needed.

For more information, please call music director Lindsay Mellor at 604-526-3045.

Founded in 1984, The Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region. Performing alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, the Fraser Valley Symphony provides a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music for the enjoyment of audiences in the valley.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event