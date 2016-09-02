Fraser Valley Symphony seeking new members

The Fraser Valley Symphony is currently looking for new members.

The Fraser Valley Symphony is seeking musicians for the following sections: all strings, percussion, bassoon, tuba and harp.

Interested musicians must be able to commit to Monday evening rehearsals from September to early June and should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

Other instrumentalists are also welcome to contact the Symphony, and my be used for substitutions, or in the event additional musicians are needed.

For more information, please call music director Lindsay Mellor at 604-526-3045.

Founded in 1984, The Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region. Performing alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, the Fraser Valley Symphony provides a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music for the enjoyment of audiences in the valley.