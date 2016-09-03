  • Connect with Us

David Rushton and friends in concert

TWU music professor David Rushton. - Submitted photo
TWU music professor David Rushton.
— image credit: Submitted photo

Trinity Western University music professor David Rushton will be performing piano and organ at an upcoming concert in Abbotsford.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m., Rushton will accompany soprano Brenda Duffels, baritone Alex McCune and cellist Dorle Eason in an afternoon of classical, contemporary, sacred and secular music.

There is no admission to the concert, which takes place at The Parish of Matthew, 2010 Guilford Dr. Abbotsford.

The program will include works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Debussy, Foster, spirituals and more.

Rushton has enjoyed a lengthy career in music, not only as an educator at TWU, but also as a pianist, organist and conductor in many churches in the Fraser Valley, and the Fraser Valley Symphony.

Duffels also has many years of experience as an educator, choir director, chorister and soloist, having sung with the Vancouver Chorale under Jon Washburn and the TWU Masterworks Choir under both Wes Janzen and Joel Tranquilla.

McCune, a 2015 vocal performance graduate from TWU, is now pursuing a career as a conductor, vocal coach and educator. Recently appointed as the new conductor of the Gloria Dei Chorale in New Westminster, he also directs the  MGV Lyra Men's Choir in Vancouver, is program director of the Bakerview Music Academy in Abbotsford and vocal director of the Fraser Valley Academy of Dance & Theatre Arts.

Eason continues to enjoy her lengthy involvement as a cellist in the Fraser Valley Symphony and The TWU Orchestra. She is also a frequent participant in chamber music ensembles in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

