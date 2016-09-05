Ice Age art contest for kids

This summer, B.C. kids ages five to 15 can enter a cool contest to win some very hot prizes.

Draw, sketch or paint a creature from the Ice Age, and you could win a trip to the Royal BC Museum in Victoria.

The contest is perfect for any kid who’s mushy-hearted about mammoths, sublimely passionate about sabre-toothed tigers, or madly in love with mastodons.

Contest entries can be realistic or fantastical, serious or comical. It’s creativity that counts.

The contest closes Sept. 20. Prize winners will be selected Oct. 4.

The Royal BC Museum will fly winners (and an adult chaperone) to Victoria for a special event on Oct. 25 to help celebrate the museum turning 130 years old.

Along with the flight, the prize pack includes a two-night hotel stay in Victoria and an exclusive invitation to our 130 birthday. Winners will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour and be invited to become “ambassadors” of the Royal BC Museum for their schools, wherever they live in the province.

Of course, since the contest has an Ice Age theme, winners will also receive access to the feature exhibition, Mammoths: Giants of the Ice Age, and free admission to see IMAX Victoria’s partner film, Mammoths: Titans of the Ice Age.

To learn more about the contest and to download an entry form, visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/contest.