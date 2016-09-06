Dylan songs played with 'honesty, enthusiasm, respect'

They are not a tribute band in the conventional sense.

Rather than dressing up and pretending to be Bob Dylan, the six members of the Zimmermen prefer to play Dylan songs with “honesty, enthusiasm and respect.”

Bringing their show to Cascades Casino in Langley on Sept. 22, The Zimmermen — made up of members Dr. Lindsay Mitchell, Jim Foster, Willie MacCalder, Pete Sweetzir, Leroy Stephens and Leonard Saidman — cover all five decades of Dylan’s music.

Tickets for the Langley show are available for $32.50 (plus facility fee and service charges) at Casino Guest Services (604-530-2211) and www.ticketweb.ca.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

For more, visit www.facebook.com/thezimmermen.