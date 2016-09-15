  • Connect with Us

Belle Voci perform in Langley

Chilliwack Symphony a cappella ensemble, Belle Voci, are performing two concerts in Langley. - Submitted photo
  • Langley posted Sep 15, 2016 at 3:00 PM

On two weekends in September, Chilliwack Symphony a capella ensemble, Belle Voci, are performing in Langley.

On Sept. 17, they will play at the Langley Mennonite Fellowship, and on Sept. 23 at Sts. Joachim and Ann Church in Aldergrove.

Belle Voci will perform a repertoire ranging from Greek Orthodox liturgical music to lively spirituals.

Admission is by donation. Both concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

