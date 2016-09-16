Artists Don Portelance and Zuzana Vasko are exhibiting together in 'Precarious Spaces' at the Fort Gallery.

When Don Portelance and Zuzana Vasko first realized they would be exhibiting together at the Fort Gallery, there was a bit of uncertainty as to how the work of two artists — whose approaches and media seemed to have little in common — would come together.

Portelance is a well-established painter while Vasko experiments with a variety of mixed media and tends to work more conceptually.

When the artists realized that they had been simultaneously working on ecologically-themed work, however, conversations began to flow.

Much of Portelance’s work for this show is a response to concerns felt by ocean life in the face of pollution, particularly that of plastics.

Vasko explores ideas around how language, communication and wisdom might be viewed as reciprocal practices with the natural world, most notably with local forests.

Their exhibition, “Precarious Spaces,” will open at the Fort Gallery on Sept. 21 and run until Oct. 10.

Everyone is welcome to attend the opening event, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (including Thanksgiving Monday).

The Fort Gallery is located at 9048 Glover Rd.

Visit fortgallery.ca for more.