BC SPCA wildlife photography contest open for entries

This photo, captured by Colin Franks, is one of the 2015 Wildlife in Focus Winners. The 2016 contest is accepting submissions until Sept. 30.

Ready to go wild with your camera? The BC SPCA’s eighth annual Wildlife-In-Focus Photography Contest is now open for entries. Each year, participating shutterbugs strive to capture the best of B.C.’s wildlife through the lens, from the comfort of their own backyards or the province’s vast wilderness.

All amateur photographers at least 14 years of age are invited to enter the competition, which runs from July 1 to Sept. 30, by submitting their most impressive digital images of B.C.’s wildlife at rest, work and play.

“The hundreds of images we receive each year are absolutely stunning. They really showcase the astonishing diversity of wild animals we have in B.C., in urban settings and in isolated locations,” said BC SPCA chief scientific officer Dr. Sara Dubois.

“It certainly makes it hard for the judges to choose the winning photos, which is why we’re excited to announce that this year, there’s a new category participating photographers can win – the People’s Choice Award.”

By donating to vote, those who cast a ballot for their favourite images will also help animals in need with their donation. The contest supports the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre on Vancouver Island, where nearly 3,000 orphaned and injured wild animals are cared for each year.

Photos entered in previous contests have been featured in the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense and Bark! Magazines, as well as in BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites and social media.

Prizes are awarded for the top three photos in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Learn more about this year’s contest and view past winners’ images at spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus.

“We’re really looking forward to what our province’s photographers will send us this year – they never cease to amaze,” Dubois said. “Participants always go above and beyond to find striking photo opportunities that represent the resiliency of local wildlife living at the interface with humans.”

For more information, email contest@wildarc.com.