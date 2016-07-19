Summer reading clubs for all ages at FVRL

The Fraser Valley Regional Library invites bookworms of all ages to join their summer reading clubs, this year exploring the theme “Book a Trip.”

Explore destinations near and far this summer without having to leave your home.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) invites bookworms of all ages to join their summer reading clubs, this year exploring the theme “Book a Trip.”

Whether it’s a story about local lore, or a foreign city in another country, there are countless opportunities to discover new worlds through reading.

The FVRL clubs are free to join and all readers have the chance to win prizes.

Preschoolers and school age kids can join the Read-to-Me Club or the Kids Summer Reading Club. Participants get a reading record, a special bookmark and weekly stickers. Kids who complete their reading records also get a medal.

Teens in Grades 7 to 12 can join the Teen Summer Reading Club, and for every seven days of reading, enter to win draws for Samsung Galaxy Tablets and $100 Chapters gift cards. Teens can also participate in the #FVRLbookface contest on Instagram. Check out www.instagram.com/readlearnplay for more details.

And for adults, the Adult Summer Reading Club allows participants track their own reading for opportunities to win prizes.

FVRL hosts fun, free programs and contests all summer long. For more Summer Reading Club information, please visit www.fvrl.ca or one of their seven locations in Langley.