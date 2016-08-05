A party for princesses

It's an event fit for a queen.

Five fairy-tale princesses will be performing live for children in the seventh annual White Rock Princess Party.

Taking place Aug. 6 at Centennial Area in White Rock, parents can enjoy watching their children experience an afternoon of fun, including many crafts, activities, face painting, cookie decorating, a magic castle, raffle prizes, princess photo ops and food served by White Rock firefighters.

Proceeds from the event will go to the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association in support of their initiative to build an All Abilities Park on the beach, with a goal of raising $30,000.

Creator Myra Merkal, along with co-organizer Alyssa Nielsen of Langley's As You Wish Princess Parties, promise a magical day for everyone who attends.

“All of our activities put an emphasis on children’s inner beauty-character qualities such as kindness, courtesy and friendliness," Merkal said.

Activities are designed for children ages 2-10, although all children are welcome.

Tickets and more information are available at www.wrprincessparty.com.