A taste of Langley's local harvest

Chef Adrian Beaty prepares to make some savoury samples at the Langley Eats Local event.

Today (Aug. 10) at 3 p.m., Chef Adrian Beaty will be creating some savoury samples of Langley's local harvest at the Langley Eats Local event.

Hosted by the Langley Environmental Partners Society at the Langley Community Farmers Market, the annual events helps to educate residents on food that is grown right here in the Lower Mainland.

As part of the event, many families also took part in the Eat Local Challenge last week, where they were tasked with sourcing as much food as possible from local producers.

Langley Eats Local is located in the parking lot of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, 20901 Langley Bypass.

Chef Beaty's appetizers are available to taste at a cost of five for $5.

