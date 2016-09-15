Free bridal show in Langley on Sunday

The BeYOUtiful Bridal Show is taking place Sept. 18 at the Sandman Signature hotel in Walnut Grove.

Brides, grooms and friends are invited to a free wedding show in Walnut Grove this Sunday.

The BeYOUtiful Bridal Wedding Show is on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sandman Signature Hotel, 8828 201 St.

The show features 35 wedding related businesses with everything you need to organize your wedding. There are also $20,000 in prizes to be won, including 50 door prizes for brides, and an additional free draw for all other attendees.

For more information, visit www.beyoutifulbridal.com.