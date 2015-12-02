Boutique Finds thrift store offering new jewelry service for Langley seniors

Jan Scheuerman, a volunteer with Boutique Finds, demonstrates the ease of using magnetic clasps over regular clasps on her jewelry.

Boutique Finds, one of Langley City’s newest thrift shops, is offering a new service for those who love their jewelry, but have difficulties fastening on their favourite necklaces and bracelets.

For just $3, volunteers at the store will replace the pesky little clasps with new magnetic ones, or easy to twist barrel clasps for those who have pacemakers.

Jan Scheuerman, a volunteer at the store and former jewelry maker, has been changing the clasps on her own necklaces for over 20 years. Having arthritis herself, she says the simple change — which only takes a couple of minutes to do — makes the world of a difference while trying to put her necklaces on, and the small fee charged goes directly towards helping other seniors in Langley.

For every item sold in Boutique Finds — which features high-quality, secondhand ladies wear — 100 per cent of the proceeds go to the Langley Meals on Wheels meal subsidy program.

Langley Meals on Wheels provides nutritional meals to Langley seniors and disabled adults, allowing them to live independent lives in their own homes, despite the challenges of age and disability.

And beyond their purpose of fundraising money, Boutique Finds is also “a community store,” said Sharon Schuss, store co-ordinator.

The staff will often go out of their way to help customers find new outfits, including one recent visitor, a 90-year-old lady, who “let us dress her like a Barbie,” Schuss said.

“We are always doing something to help our customers, we don’t just sit behind the desk,” Scheuerman added.

Boutique Finds is currently looking for volunteers and donations at their store, located at 20410 Douglas Cres. Call 604-530-7230 for more information. Boutique Finds is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.