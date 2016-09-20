A Trip to the Panama Canal at Muriel Arnason Library

Freelancer Lilianne Fuller will share memories and photos from a trip to the Panama Canal at the Muriel Arnason Library on Thursday.

Enjoy a free photo journey to the Panama Canal at Muriel Arnason Library on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Built in 1914, the 80 km wide Panama Canal is one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World.

Join local freelance writer Lilianne Fuller for the trip of a lifetime, as she shares photos and memories from her recent Panama Canal cruise.

Learn about the history, culture and natural splendor of Central America.

This program is free, but registration is required. To register, please call 604-532-3590, or visit Muriel Arnason Library, located at 130 – 20338 65 Ave.